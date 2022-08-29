Entertainment

Canada names a street after AR Rahman; musician expresses gratitude

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 29, 2022, 04:17 pm 2 min read

City of Markham, in Canada, has named a street after AR Rahman. (Photo credit: Twitter/@arrahman)

Music maestro AR Rahman's already sparkling achievement list just added another gemstone to it! He now has a street named after him in the City of Markham in Canada. The 55-year-old globally popular singer-composer shared the news on social media on Monday. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Markham's mayor Frank Scarpitti for this incredible honor. Here's the full story.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rahman, considered one of the best composers in Indian cinema's history, is one of the selected Indians to bring glory to India at the Academy Awards.

He was felicitated with two Oscar Awards for Best Song and Best Score for Slumdog Millionaire and has also been honored with a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and two Grammy Awards for the Danny Boyle directorial.

Gratitude 'Never imagined such a day in my life,' said Rahman

Rahman penned a long note and said that he "never imagined" such a day, and expressed gratitude toward Apoorva Srivastava (Indian Consulate General) and the Canadian citizens. Talking about his adopted name, the Jai Ho singer also said that "AR Rahman means merciful" and wished that "the name brings peace, prosperity, happiness, and health to all the people living in Canada."

Twitter Post Check out all the photos shared by the composer

Aspirations 'The honor gives me immense responsibility to do much more'

Underlining his journey, the National Film Awardee further called himself "a very small drop in the ocean." "I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire...yet. Even if I get tired, I'll remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross," wrote Rahman.

Twitter Post Read the entire statement here

Career A quick glance at Rahman's illustrious career

Rahman started his career in 1992 with Mani Ratnam's love saga Roja, which won him the National Film Award. Over the years, he has composed thousands of melodies for numerous films across languages. Some of his most notable films include I, Taal, Dil Se, Bombay, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and Rang De Basanti. His upcoming projects include Ponniyin Selvan I and Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra.