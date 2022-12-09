Entertainment

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' release date announced

Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' will be released on March 3

Amisha Chibber's directorial Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway will be released on silver screens next year on March 3. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the recent development. The Rani Mukerji-led film co-stars Kristjan Üksküla, Erki Laur, and Carol Tamm. The film is inspired by true events and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. Its initial release date was May 20, 2022.

More about the plot

The Mukerji-led film revolves around a mother's battle to bring back her children and it speaks about willpower and courage. It is based on the May 2011 case of Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya, an Indian couple living in Norway with their children. The children were sent to foster care and the parents were not allowed to see them till they turned 18.

Twitter Post

RANI MUKERJI: 'MRS CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY' RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children… #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway - starring #RaniMukerji - to release in *cinemas* on 3 March 2023. pic.twitter.com/PXU5SrBxv2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2022