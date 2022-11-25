Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant's 5 hilarious moments that left everyone in splits

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 25, 2022

Rakhi Sawant is celebrating her 44th birthday on Friday, November 25

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Rakhi Sawant is the queen of antics. Time and again she has left everyone in splits with her hilarious behavior. Sawant's Instagram handle is proof of most of her crazy antics that she often enthralls her fans and followers with. On the 44th birthday of the actor, here are her five most hilarious moments.

When she gave the cure for a headache

Taking to Instagram, Sawant made a Reel recently on how to cure a headache. In the video, Sawant is seen walking in a strange manner. When asked the reason for her weird walk, she said it was because she is having a stomach ache. She is asked how she would cure a headache, to which she shrugs off her head.

The lessons she gave on ballet dance

Those who know Sawant are aware that she is a stunning dancer who never misses out on an opportunity to flaunt her skills. In fact, she even made a Reel on how on do ballet dance. In the particular video, Sawant wore a number of utensils on her body. The hilarious video has all elements in place except for ballet dance.

The 'Tattad Tattad' step with Ranveer Singh

When two fireballs of energy meet at an event, expect a lot of fireworks. And that is what happened when Sawant met Ranveer Singh at Star Plus's event. The two met on the red carpet and did a quick Tattad Tattad hook step from Singh's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. Sawant also outshined Singh in fashion by wearing a football-size rose headband.

When she flaunted her spoken English skills

At the premiere of Bigg Boss 14, Sawant left everyone including Salman Khan in splits when she flaunted her English skills. While talking to Khan on the stage, Sawant, a former contestant of the show, called solitaire 'solited' multiple times before she was corrected by the Dabangg actor. She then claimed to have learned English and spoke with him in the language.

When she saw Salman Khan in her dreams

Sawant once shared a funny dream with the Bigg Boss host. She said she saw herself dancing on an item number with him in swarglok (heaven), adding that Urvashi, Menaka, and Rambha were also there. To this Khan went on to quip that it must not be heaven then. She even said that she saw Khan's bodyguards Jaggi and Shera in the same dream.