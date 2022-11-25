Entertainment

'Kantara,' 'Chhello Show': What to watch on OTT this weekend?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 25, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the new titles to watch on OTT platforms this weekend

Well, we are back with a new list of movies to add to your watchlist this weekend. While the past few weeks have been quite dull for the OTT audiences, this time around, fans can rejoice as some of the highly-expected movies have arrived/are arriving digitally. From Kantara to Chhello Show, this week we have some exciting new titles. Read on to know them.

'Kantara'

The Kannada movie Kantara, which turned out to be a megahit venture, finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Released on October 30, the film directed by Rishab Shetty minted more than Rs. 400cr at the global box office. Shetty plays the lead role in Kantara. Except for Hindi, the film will be available in all major languages on the streamer.

'Chhello Show'

Chhello Show, India's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards will be available on Netflix from Friday. Titled in English as Last Film Show, the movie premiered theatrically on October 14. Directed by Pan Nalin, the film stars Bhavin Rabari, Richa Meena, and Bhavesh Shrimali in the lead roles. The streamer will air the movie in Gujarati and English with Hindi subtitles.

'Prince'

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's recently released romantic drama Prince is set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The Anudeep KV directorial was simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu. Ukrainian actor Maria Ryaboshapka made her Tamil debut with Prince as she played the leading lady in it. Sathyaraj and Premgi played important roles in it. Sivakarthikeyan and Ryaboshapka play teachers in the movie.

'Chup: The Revenge of an Artist'

Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Dulquer Salmaan's Chup: Revenge of the Artist is set to make its digital premiere on ZEE5 on Friday. Directed by R Balki, the film is billed as a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. The platform will stream the movie in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.