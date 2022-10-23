Entertainment

Ahead of OTT premiere, makers 'add subtle things' to 'Brahmastra'

'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' will have its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4

After a stupendously successful run at the box office, Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is gearing up for its OTT premiere. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4. In an exciting update, Mukerji has revealed a few "subtle things" have been added to enhance Brahmastra's quality further ahead of the digital release! Here's what he said.

Having been in the making for about 10 years, Brahmastra finally hit the big screens on September 9.

The star-studded movie has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, while Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy were also seen in key roles. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing cameo appearance.

The film is the first part of a planned Astraverse trilogy.

Announcement Team has been working on 'Brahmastra' even post-release

Mukerji took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news. He posted, "We have continued to work on the movie since its theatrical release to refine the movie technically for your phones, televisions, and computers...added a few subtle things to the movie." "I am excited for Brahmāstra to be in your homes soon so it can be experienced afresh in the most convenient manner!!!"

Recent 'Brahmastra 2' will focus heavily on the mythology

Meanwhile, recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that after the smashing success of Brahmastra, Disney has given the green signal for its second installment, too. Brahmastra co-producers, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Disney, are currently in talks to allocate a budget for the sequel. One aspect that will be different in Brahmastra 2 is the focus will reportedly be more on mythology rather than modern aspects.

Expectations Meanwhile, here's what we know of 'Brahmastra 2'

Mukerji is targeting December 2025 for the release of Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev. It's expected to pick up from where the first part concluded, and Ranveer Singh has reportedly been roped in for the eponymous role. However, Mukerji, who earlier dubbed Dev his "most exciting character," has not spilled any beans yet. Bhatt and Kapoor will also reprise their roles in the sequel.

