Entertainment

Checked out Dhruv Sehgal-Mithila Palkar's 'Little Things' prequel season yet?

Checked out Dhruv Sehgal-Mithila Palkar's 'Little Things' prequel season yet?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 15, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

'Little Things' received prequel season on Audible. (Photo credit: Instagram/@mipalkarofficial)

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal's Little Things is one of the most-loved series that has defined "couple goals" over the years. After the show's last season on Netflix showed Dhruv and Kavya getting engaged, the Audible Original prequel titled Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya will narrate how the two met and eventually fell in love. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Little Things began as a show on YouTube that was loved by audiences for its relatable banter and adorable moments.

Over time, the show was picked up by Netflix for its subsequent seasons which led to the characters getting engaged.

Now, the new prequel will give us a back story of the beloved couple and walk us through their early journey together.

Quote Same story, different format with some freshness, said Sehgal

In a chat with Indian Express, Sehgal who appears as Dhruv said, "It's a show about how the two of them met so it's actually cuter and more innocent in a way." "It's the same story told in a different format but you feel like there is some freshness to it. Also because you just hear so you can imagine more," he added.

Information Show will unfold in radio-play format

The actor-director said that the audio series will put listeners in the director's chair with the "material to imagine." Sehgal also mentioned that the story unfolds in a radio-play format where the characters are in the situation. "It is not us looking back, it is us in that particular time," Sehgal said. "It's not a reminiscing or a telling of a story," Palkar added.

Details Prequel will be 'something similar' but also 'something different'

If you're wondering whether the prequel will be too different from Little Things as we know it, the actors confirmed that the show would be "something similar, but also something different." Further, the new season will have 20 episodes that will reveal the origin story of Dhruv and Kavya. Little things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya is currently streaming on Audible.

Instagram Post Watch the trailer for the prequel here

Instagram post A post shared by audible_in on September 14, 2022 at 2:12 pm IST