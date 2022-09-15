Checked out Dhruv Sehgal-Mithila Palkar's 'Little Things' prequel season yet?
Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal's Little Things is one of the most-loved series that has defined "couple goals" over the years. After the show's last season on Netflix showed Dhruv and Kavya getting engaged, the Audible Original prequel titled Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya will narrate how the two met and eventually fell in love. Read on for more.
- Little Things began as a show on YouTube that was loved by audiences for its relatable banter and adorable moments.
- Over time, the show was picked up by Netflix for its subsequent seasons which led to the characters getting engaged.
- Now, the new prequel will give us a back story of the beloved couple and walk us through their early journey together.
In a chat with Indian Express, Sehgal who appears as Dhruv said, "It's a show about how the two of them met so it's actually cuter and more innocent in a way." "It's the same story told in a different format but you feel like there is some freshness to it. Also because you just hear so you can imagine more," he added.
The actor-director said that the audio series will put listeners in the director's chair with the "material to imagine." Sehgal also mentioned that the story unfolds in a radio-play format where the characters are in the situation. "It is not us looking back, it is us in that particular time," Sehgal said. "It's not a reminiscing or a telling of a story," Palkar added.
If you're wondering whether the prequel will be too different from Little Things as we know it, the actors confirmed that the show would be "something similar, but also something different." Further, the new season will have 20 episodes that will reveal the origin story of Dhruv and Kavya. Little things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya is currently streaming on Audible.