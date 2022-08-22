Entertainment

Where to watch Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz 2' on OTT?

Where to watch Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz 2' on OTT?

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 22, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

'Khuda Haafiz 2' will stream on ZEE5 soon.

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II—Agni Pariksha was released in theaters on July 8 to mixed reviews. After completing its theatrical run, the action film is now set to stream digitally on ZEE5 from September 2 onwards. To note, the Faruk Kabir directorial was a sequel to the action-thriller Khuda Haafiz that had released straight on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khuda Haafiz had emerged as an audience-favorite when it premiered during the first COVID-19 lockdown, so its sequel naturally grabbed eyeballs.

More than anything else, Jammwal received accolades for the meticulously performed action sequences in both the movies.

Additionally, the sequel marked Jammwal's return to the big screens after three years.

His last theatrical release before Khuda Haafiz 2 was Commando 3 (2019).

Announcement ZEE5 made the announcement on Monday morning

The streaming platform made the announcement on Monday. The post read, "The line between right and wrong blurs when it comes to family. Witness the story of a father who goes all the way out for his family. Watch Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha from 2nd September, only on #ZEE5." Jammwal's fans responded enthusiastically and said that "the film will break records."

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

The line between right and wrong blurs when it comes to family. Witness the story of a father who goes all the way out for his family. Watch Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha from 2nd September, only on #ZEE5. #KhudaHaafiz2OnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/9HyP8plJPp — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) August 22, 2022

Information Everything you need to know about 'Khuda Haafiz 2'

Khuda Haafiz 2 picked up from where the first part concluded and chronicled the couple's journey after the harrowing incidents that transpired in its predecessor. In addition to Oberoi and Jammwal, it also starred Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang in key roles. Its cinematography was handled by Jitan Harmeet Singh (Mubarakan), while the VFX department was spearheaded by Naveen Paul (Jersey, Sooryavanshi).

Upcoming films Where will we see Jammwal next? Looking at his projects

Jammwal has an interesting lineup of films ahead. The litany includes IB 71, described as a "two-front war between Indian intelligence agencies and the Pakistani establishment." It's directed by The Ghazi Attack fame Sankalp Reddy. He'll also play the eponymous role in Sher Singh Rana, based on a politician who is credited with bringing the remains of King Prithviraj Chauhan back to India.