Vidyut Jammwal's debut production, 'IB 71,' goes on the floors

Pallabi C Samal Mail Jan 13, 2022, 04:35 pm 2 min read

Vidyut Jammwal's first produced film will be called 'IB 71'

In July last year, we learned that Vidyut Jammwal's debut production vehicle will be titled IB 71. And today, we have an update on it. Jammwal and his team have started shooting for the espionage thriller, which will have the star in the lead role. He will be an Intelligence Officer in the film. Reliance Entertainment and T-Series are the co-producers of this flick.

Context Why does the story matter?

Jammwal is an out-and-out outsider in Bollywood but has taken his own sweet time to establish his ground.

His action scenes were pretty different than what was seen in Hindi films. We witnessed that right from his first film Force, where he was the main antagonist.

Thus, him establishing a production house in the cut-throat world of showbiz is a welcome move always.

Details 'Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it'

Jammwal took to Twitter to announce the commencement of IB 71 shooting schedule. He wrote, "It's a new year for us & everyone at @ActionHeroFilm1! #IB71 our maiden film as actor-producer goes on floors. Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it," ending it with the flag of India. The @ActionHeroFilm1! handle is of his production house, Action Hero Films.

Twitter Post Read the good news here

It's a new year for us everyone at @ActionHeroFilm1! #IB71 our maiden film as actor-producer goes on floors. Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it. 🇮🇳



#DirectorSankalp @ActionHeroFilm1 @TSeries @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/iLKGKj2rKB — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) January 13, 2022

Information Sankalp Reddy of 'The Ghazi Attack'-fame will helm the movie

Sankalp Reddy (left) and Vidyut Jammwal (right)

Sankalp Reddy of The Ghazi Attack-fame will be helming the movie, while Abbas Sayyed will co-produce. The story has been written by Aditya Shastri, and Storyhouse Films will back its screenplay. IB 71 will be set before 1971 Indo-Pak war, in which Jammwal helps the Indian Army with tactical advantage over the enemies. Nothing has been revealed about the additional cast as of yet.

Career Jammwal recently finished shooting of 'Khuda Haafiz 2'

Apart from IB 71, Jammwal has many other interesting projects lined up. Last seen in Sanak, a Disney+ Hotstar release, the Jammu and Kashmir-native finished filming Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha, the part two to Khuda Haafiz, also a Hotstar outing. Shivaleeka Oberoi is his co-actor. He also was roped in by the US management and production firm, Wonder Street last year.