Fans blame Emilia Clarke for Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 13, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

The couple announced their spilt in a joint statement on Instagram

After being with each other for 16 years, Hollywood's power couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced their separation. The couple has released a joint statement on social media telling the same. No reason was given but "transformational times" was mentioned in that note. As soon as the news surfaced, fans of the couple started blaming Momoa's Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke.

Post The couple shared a joint statement informing the same

The post starts by reading, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding (tilde) and our family is of no exception." Talking of the "seismic shifts occurring," it noted that though this development isn't "newsworthy," they are still sharing it so that "as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Pictures The post also had four indicative pictures

The Justice League star also shared four pictures along with the separation post on Instagram. The photos consisted of the evening moon, sunshine behind the clouds, a person wearing a T-shirt with the caption "may my soul shout love," and a close-up of a nestling. Are these snaps indicating something? Further, Momoa has turned off the comments section to avoid unwanted reaction.

Information Fans think Clarke has caused this split

This development has left their fans disheartened. They think Clarke is the reason behind this split. To note, Momoa and Clarke became friends after working together in Game of Thrones. They also had posted photos last August, where he called her "Moon of My Life."

Flashback A timeline of their relationship

Back to the couple. Momoa had met Bonet at a New York jazz club and they started dating in 2005. In 2007, Bonet gave birth to her second daughter and their first child, Lola Iolani Momoa. Actress Zoë Kravitz is her first child. In 2008, the couple welcomed their son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. After 12 years of courtship, they got married in 2017.

Projects Momoa will next be seen in 'Aquaman 2'

On his career front, the 6ft-tall star will next be seen as the titular character in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Director James Wan informed on January 12, 2022 that they have finished shooting. The film will hit cinema halls on December 16 this year. Apart from this, Momoa has Slumberland, a Netflix movie. This Francis Lawrence directorial will release sometime this year.