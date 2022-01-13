'Hello' review: Fans of Govinda, steer clear of this!

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 13, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Govinda's new song 'Hello' is not worth your time

Govinda has released a third single on his official YouTube channel, Govinda Royalles. The previous two tracks are named Chasma Chadha Ke and Tip Tip Paani Barsa. This recent number is titled Hello, but after listening to it and watching its video, you will say, "Hello, please give me a Dolo 650 for a headache." Govinda is so disappointing it hurts! Here's our review.

Song You would pray Govinda never sings again

Rohit Raj Sinha has composed the tune of Hello. Its prelude is so long we felt that we are listening to the instrumental version of the number. And as soon as Govinda starts singing, it becomes all the more bad. The lyrics, penned by Sinha and the actor, also sound basic. The only good thing (yes it has one) is its initial groovy beats.

Video The visuals look no less than a B-grade content

Now, the video. The 4:06-minute-long clip features Govinda and Nisha Sharma. Nothing works in favor of the music video. It looks jarring, underperformed, has odd colors and robotic steps. The production quality looks low grade and it seems makers have shot the song in a resort where a wedding takes place. You can also spot the shadow of the cameraman during the song's mukhda.

Information It is not the first time Govinda has sung

Interestingly, this is not Govinda's first playback. He had released a full-fledged album named after him in 1998. Post that he had released Gori Tere Naina in 2013, which had Rajasthani elements in it. He had written the words for the tracks as well. Look, Govinda might be a good crooner, but we like him as an actor more. Please bring that Govinda back!

Verdict You won't miss out on anything if you skip 'Hello'

Apart from giving me a headache, Hello left me wondering what forced someone like Govinda, one of India's best dancers, to do such a shoddy job? His fans should totally skip this, else they will feel sad seeing his puffy face. It's better to surf through his '90s hits. Verdict: Song and video get 1.5/5 stars each (Govinda's forceful singing and trashy production quality).