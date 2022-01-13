Megan Fox says 'yes' to Machine Gun Kelly!

Megan Fox says 'yes' to Machine Gun Kelly!

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11

Congratulations and a toast are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The actor and rapper are now engaged. A video of Kelly bending on his knees, and Fox saying yes was shared by the couple on Instagram early on Thursday. Notably, Kelly popped the question at the same place where they both opened up about their love in July 2020.

Context Why does the story matter?

Fans of the couple are going gaga on social media sharing their congratulatory messages and expressing how happy they are about the news.

To note, it is the first marriage for the rapper. He has a daughter from his previous relationship.

Meanwhile, for Fox, it will be her second nuptial. She was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021.

Quote 'In every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes'

While sharing the video of her engagement, Fox penned a lengthy note. She wrote, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him." "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," she added.

Details The engagement ring has the couple's respective birthstones

On his part, Kelly's video showed Fox flaunting her ring. Giving details of the rock, he said the ring, designed by Stephen Webster, has two stones— an emerald (Fox's birthstone) and a diamond (his birthstone). According to Kelly, it's "set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Wishes Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Avril Lavigne wished the couple

Kelly, who revealed the proposal happened on January 11 "under the banyan tree," wrote "Yes, in this life and every life' - Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me." As soon as the news became public, their friends Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Avril Lavigne among others sent their best wishes.