5 strange habits of Hollywood actors that will shock you

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 03, 2022, 06:04 pm 3 min read

Celebrities also have weird, often cringe-worthy habits

Hollywood stars are considered no less than demigods, but once you learn of their weird, often cringe-worthy habits, you realize they are human beings as well. Many of these stars follow strange rituals, some extremely nasty ones, like Megan Fox does not flush after taking a dump or Brad Pitt doesn't use soap while bathing. In this light, we list the top five.

Number 1 Tom Cruise uses bird poop to maintain his skin

Source: https://wallpaperaccess.com/

Apparently, superstar Tom Cruise does not need botox treatment to look young. He likes it natural and for this, the 59-year-old has to thank a bird, actually its shit. Because that's what he applies on his face: a mixture of powdered nightingale droppings, rice bran, and water. Called Geisha Facial, this Japanese treatment is known as Uguisu no fun (or nightingale poop).

Number 2 Super hot 'Transformers' star Fox has an extremely nasty habit

When Megan Fox appeared in Transformers, just like Shia LaBeouf's character, we were also stunned since she was so hot (remember the way she curves while repairing the car?). But you wouldn't want her as a roommate. Apparently, Fox often forgets to flush the toilet and leaves her clothes on the floor. In fact, the actress had confessed to being "a horrible roommate."

Number 3 Brad Pitt doesn't use soap while bathing and here's why

Brad Pitt, the name that epitomizes sexiness, has an aversion to basic cleanliness. The star apparently avoids applying soap while bathing because of the "toxins" inside it, which he believes will cause him to age faster. The 58-year-old star also feels soaps are harmful to the climate. As a result, he uses a combination of apple cider vinegar, lemon, and water, or simply wipes.

Number 4 This is the reason behind Sandra Bullock's glowing face

Sandra Bullock is really particular about what she applies to her skin. The Speed star keeps her wrinkles and lines away by using a cream prescribed to treat piles. She calls it her "favorite beauty-pageant secret." "I didn't realize that putting hemorrhoid ointment on your face is acceptable in the beauty business. But apparently butt cream does help lines around the eyes," she says.

Number 5 Jennifer Aniston taps outside of airplane before boarding

Jennifer Aniston may have been the face of Emirates Airlines, but she's actually a nervous passenger. Before boarding a flight, she taps the airplane's outside, "for luck." It doesn't end here. "If I walk onto an airplane, I always have to go on with my right foot first. Someone told me to do it, and I don't remember when that was," she once said.