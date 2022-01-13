Priyamani's poster from her Telugu OTT debut 'Bhamakalapam' is fun

Jan 13, 2022

After making her Hindi digital debut with The Family Man series, acclaimed actor Priyamani is all set to mark her Telugu OTT debut. She will be seen in Bhamakalapam, a film which will be streamed on top Telugu OTT platform aha. Abhimanyu Tadimeti is at the helm. Release date hasn't been declared yet. Makers dropped the first look recently and it sure looks intriguing.

Context Why does the story matter?

Priyamani, who was last seen in Narappa, has never failed to grab attention of the viewers.

She has even bagged a National Award under the Best Actress category for the Tamil film Paruthiveeran.

Her performance in The Family Man series established her reputation further. So her Telugu digital debut is surely worth looking forward to.

And, the first look just ups that curiosity.

Details Poster shows Priyamani as a busy homemaker having various skills

In the poster, we can see the 37-year-old actor dressed in a red saree. She looks like a housewife but the six hands holding different things like a broom stick, vegetable basket, a plate of cooked meat and so on raises our curiosity. She is also seen using two hands to form a binocular. Will she be like a homemaker detective in the film?

Twitter Post Take a look at the poster here

Information All you need to know about 'Bhamakalapam'

The project has been financially backed by Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu under the banner of SVCC Digital. To note, Vishwak Sen's popular film Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam was also produced by the same house. Justin Prabhakaran, who has composed music for films like Radhe Shyam and Dear Comrade, has scored music for Bhamakalapam as well. Deepak Kumar has handled the camera work.

Updates Priyamani also has 'Virata Parvam' in her pipeline

Priyamani's look in 'Virata Parvam'

Besides Bhamakalapam, Priyamani has another interesting project in her kitty namely Virata Parvam. Also starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, and Nandita Das, the Telugu period drama has been helmed by Venu Udugula. Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Sai Chand, and Easwari Rao will be seen playing key parts, too. Daggubati's father D Suresh Babu has bankrolled the project, while Suresh Bobbili has composed its music.