'Mohabbat' review: Stebin Ben sounds magical, actors' chemistry glitters onscreen

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 13, 2022, 10:12 am 2 min read

Did you check out Stebin Ben's new song?

Zee Music Company has released another single on their official YouTube channel. Titled Mohabbat Main Toh Karta Hoon, its music video features Paras Arora and Manmeet Kaur in the lead. The song is made for die-hard romantics at heart. Stebin Ben's voice and Arora's expressions are the USP of the track. So far the song has received 7L views online. And, here's our review.

Song Ben's voice will make you go weak in your knees

The love song has been composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir, who had also given music for Rinzing Denzongpa starrer Squad. Srishti Bhandari's deep voice complements Ben's high octave notes. And, Ben's rendition gives a feel of popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. Azeem Shirazi has kept the lyrics simple and easy to understand. People who are romantic at heart can relate to the song.

Video Arora's expression as a shy guy is to be lauded

Now the 4:05-minute-long video. Arora plays a shy guy who finds it difficult to confess his feelings for Kaur. As the song progresses, he somehow finds the courage to express. However, a misunderstanding occurs between them and the boy backs off. Arora as the reticent guy looks adorable. Cinematographer Anil Singh has captured beautiful backgrounds in a subtle way making the song look colorful.

Twitter Post You can check out the song here

Observation Ben's single from last year has received 35 crore views

Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma's Thoda Thoda Pyaar was also sung by Ben. It was released before Valentine's Day 2021 to capitalize on the occasion and it worked for the team. The Zee Music Original has received 35 crore views on YouTube within a year's span. The USP of that number was that it portrayed a beautiful love story in a few minutes.

Verdict The song and the visuals have the repeat value

People who are shy at heart will be able to empathize with Arora's character. If you are also hesitant in describing your true feelings, dedicate this song to do it for you. Verdict: Song and the music video get 4/5 stars (Ben's voice, clever camera movements and Arora's acting). As a singer, Ben has a promising future. Hope Bollywood's music composers utilize his talent.