'Commando' franchise to turn into Disney+ Hotstar web series: Report

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 19, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

'Commando' franchise to be developed into a web series for OTT. (Photo credit: Imdb)

Vidyut Jammwal's Commando franchise might just turn into a full-fledged OTT web series for Disney+ Hotstar! According to a report published on Tuesday, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the person behind one of the best high-octane action franchises India has produced, will be developing the franchise into a web series. Moreover, the OTT version will also have much more character detailing as compared to the movies.

Why does this story matter?

Shah's Commando franchise is among some of the highest-rated Bollywood action flicks as per IMDb.

If sources are to be believed, then this would be the first time that a Bollywood film would progress on OTT.

It would also mark a huge feat for Jammwal as well as Shah who is known to have accelerated the actor's career as an action hero.

Digital Filmmaker previously released 'Sanak,' 'Human' on OTT

An anonymous source told Pinkvilla that "Vipul Shah will release Commando's parallel installments in a web series format. This is one of the boldest moves made by the filmmaker." To note, Shah's previous web outings Sanak and Human were among some of the most-watched titles in the OTT space. So, a lot is riding on the success of the upcoming Commando installments.

Information Lead actor is yet to be finalized

As per the source, both Sanak and Human received a positive response from the audience after they made their way to Disney+ Hotstar. The success of these titles was one of the driving factors behind the step to extend Commando into a web series on the same streamer. Further details about a potential release date and the lead actor are yet to be revealed.

Details Additional details about Jammwal's recent film 'Khuda Haafiz 2'

Meanwhile, Jammwal was last seen in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II—Agni Pariksha with Shivaleeka Oberoi. It was a sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz that was straightaway dropped on Disney+ Hotstar. Jammwal and Oberoi reprised their roles while Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sheeba Chaddha were new additions to the cast. The film was directed and written by Faruk Kabir.