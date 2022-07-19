Entertainment

'Pushpa 3' might happen! Fahadh Faasil spills beans

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 19, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

'Pushpa: The Rise' hit the theaters in December 2021.

Tollywood blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise set the box office on fire. And the team is currently busy working on its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Speaking during an interview, Fahadh Faasil, who played the main antagonist in the first part, revealed that the film could get its third installment. He added that director Sukumar asked him to be prepared for the potential third part.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Allu Arjun-starrer emerged to be a major crowd puller and even its Hindi version performed well, toppling big-budgeters like 83.

The total collection made by Pushpa: The Rise at the domestic box office in its lifetime run in the cinema halls was Rs. 322.6 crore.

So, the news about its third installment comes as an unexpected treat to the fans of the film.

Quote Here's what Faasil said about the third installment

During a recent interview, Faasil said, "When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts." "Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it," the C U Soon actor added.

Speculation Is Manoj Bajpayee on board the second installment?

Meanwhile, according to another report, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule have approached Manoj Bajpayee to play a pivotal role in the second part. Reportedly, The Family Man actor will play a police officer. However, there has been no official confirmation about this report. And we can't help but wait for the makers to announce the news officially.

Casting Vijay Sethupathi might be associated with franchise as well

It is also reported that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been approached by the makers to play a role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor was the initial choice of the makers to play the main antagonist. But due to other commitments, he opted out of the project. So, if he agrees, we might get to see him in the second part.