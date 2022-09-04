Entertainment

Big B was 'upset' with Ayan Mukerji over 'Brahmastra' delays?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 04, 2022, 12:56 pm 3 min read

'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' is finally releasing on September 9.

Uh oh, not the Brahmastra update we wanted. After being stuck in limbo for numerous years, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva will finally release on Friday (September 9). It will bring together a star-studded ensemble comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, among others. However, recent reports indicate Big B was once "upset" with Mukerji over Brahmastra's seemingly endless delays.

Context Why does this story matter?

Though the film is releasing in 2022, it was brewing in Mukerji's mind while he was still directing Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is the first part of a planned trilogy, and Mukerji plans to weave the Astraverse, India's first cinematic universe.

It was marred by numerous delays, and the makers announced several release dates in the past, but nothing had materialized.

Background The 'delayed schedules and reshoots' worried Big B

Bachchan had his fair share of doubts and even warned Karan Johar (the producer) earlier that Brahmastra will be a "disaster," per a report by Bollywood Life. He was also reportedly unhappy with the way the film's shoot was progressing and believed that the delays will eclipse its chances of success. The Zanjeer actor was quite concerned about the "delayed schedules and reshoots."

Concern Big B thought that 'Ayan was wasting his time'

A source reportedly informed the portal, "At one point in time, [Amitabh Bachchan] was tired of [Ayan Mukerji] and [so] upset that he even met the producer of the film Karan Johar." Bachchan reportedly told Johar, "Ayan is wasting his time, and he should stop investing money in the film as the speed with Ayan is going, the film will be a disaster."

Improved relations 'Now, Amitabh Bachchan is hopeful about the film'

However, now that the film is floating on a sea of immense buzz and is even touted to be the "savior" of Bollywood, things are reportedly back on track. The source added, "Right now, Amitabh Bachchan is very hopeful that the film works at the box office as every actor...has worked very, very hard in the film and given their five long years."

Detachment? Fans have noticed that Bachchan isn't promoting the movie

Meanwhile, it also seems like Big B, in some way, has distanced himself from Brahmastra. He hasn't registered his presence during the promotions, and his social media accounts, too, do not have any recent Brahmastra posts. To recall, in the trailer released in June, Kapoor's name appeared before Bachchan, which apparently irked him. The makers had then quickly edited and re-uploaded a new trailer.

Last post amit ji did on brahmastra 😭 https://t.co/mNsNRrX7uJ — 𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐥 (@ohbaazigar) September 2, 2022