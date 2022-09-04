Entertainment

Virat-Anushka buy luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug worth whopping Rs. 19cr

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 04, 2022

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have bought a property in Alibaug worth Rs. 19cr!

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma are now proud owners of a plush farmhouse in Alibaug near Mumbai! Virushka, as they are fondly called by their fans, locked the deal for a whopping Rs. 19.24cr! The property is spread over eight acres of land near Zirad, a village in the coastal town of Alibaug, per multiple reports. Dive in for details.

Details Kohli's brother finalized the deal in his absence

A report in ETimes said the couple paid a deposit of Rs. 1.15cr to the government treasury. Moreover, since Kohli is in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing Asia Cup, his brother Vikas Kohli finalized the transaction in his absence. Reportedly, the deal was sealed a day before the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi and was supervised by Samira Habitats, a premier real estate company.

Planning The duo inspected the property six months ago

Reports also indicate that the power couple's decision to buy the property was well planned and thought out in advance. If these reports are anything to go by, they had visited and inspected the location six months ago and finally stamped the property in their name now. To note, Alibaug is known for its scenic locations and pleasant weather and regularly draws high-profile visitors.

Recent Kohli recently invested in another property in Mumbai

The Alibaug farmhouse isn't the sole business transaction the couple has made lately. It was recently reported that Kohli has invested in another sought-after property and has leased a large part of late legendary singer Kishore Kumar's Juhu bungalow compound, which will soon be developed into a restaurant. Kumar's son Amit Kumar said, "We have leased out the space to Virat for five years."

Professional updates Where will we see Sharma next?

Sharma has been away from the 70mm screen for a while now and was last seen in Zero in 2018. Up next, she is set to be seen in Chakda Xpress, a biopic on the life of former Indian national women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The film, directed by Prosit Roy, will premiere straight on Netflix. The release date hasn't been announced yet.