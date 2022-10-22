Entertainment

'House of The Dragon' season finale leaks; HBO issues statement

'House of The Dragon's finale has reportedly leaked on multiple websites

Despite producers' best efforts to shield films and shows from piracy, it looks like the menace is only clutching more projects under its claws. Now, the latest victim is HBO's big-budget and extremely popular period fantasy series House of The Dragon. Its season finale—scheduled to release on HBO Max on Sunday (6:30 am, Monday, in India on Disney+ Hotstar)—has reportedly leaked on multiple websites.

Context Why does this story matter?

House of the Dragon (HotD) is the prequel to the critically-acclaimed Game of Thrones (GoT), which is one of HBO's biggest and most successful outings.

HotD is based on George RR Martin's best-selling novel Fire & Blood.

The fantasy drama is set 200 years ahead of the events that unraveled in GoT and it narrates how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

Action Now, HBO is 'actively pulling down' pirated copies

Speaking to The Guardian about the finale leak, an HBO spokesperson said, "We are aware that [the finale] has been posted on illegal torrent sites. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet." "We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans...who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday."

Origin Pirated episodes emanated from Europe, Middle East, or Africa

The HBO spokesperson added they believe the leaked episode has come from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa and are currently trying to tackle the issue. Meanwhile, several Twitter users have already started sharing spoilers from the first season's 10th episode and even posted links to the season finale. However, some mentioned they would watch it only on the streamer.

Information Here's all you need to know about 'HoTD'

HoTD is fronted by Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, and Graham McTavish. Its first season comprises 10 episodes. Reportedly, about 29M people watch the show on average. On the path of becoming as successful as Game of Thrones, HoTD has already been renewed for a second season, though its release date is not out yet.