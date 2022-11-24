Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor name daughter Raha; see her picture here

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor name daughter Raha; see her picture here

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 24, 2022, 08:01 pm 2 min read

Alia and Ranbir have revealed their daughter's name. Here's what it means

Top celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have listened to their fans. Ever since the Brahmastra actors welcomed their first child on November 6, fans have been requesting Bhatt to announce the newborn's name and reveal her picture. Bhatt, finally, consented to the requests on Thursday. The Bhatt-Kapoor daughter has been named Raha. Alongside revealing the name, Bhatt also posted her picture.

Image teased newborn's name in unique way

The image shows the new parents holding their little one but only a bit of her face is visible. One won't be able to ascertain any features as the picture is blurry. The focus of the image falls on a small Barcelona football club jersey laminated on the wall opposite them. The jersey carries the name Raha.

'Raha' name was chosen by 'dadi' Neetu Singh, revealed Bhatt

"The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings..." wrote Bhatt in the caption. She then explained how "Raha, in its purest form means divine path" and has various meanings in Swahili, Sanskrit, Bengali, and Arabic. "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!" further read her post.

New mother also thanked her daughter, here's why

To conclude the emotional post, the Gangubai of Bollywood wrote, "Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun." Naturally, as soon as the post went live, social media was filled with good wishes and congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues. One Instagram user wrote, "Welcome to the world Raha" followed by red hearts.

Check out the post here

Instagram post A post shared by aliaabhatt on November 24, 2022 at 7:57 pm IST

Pair got married in April after dating for five years

Bhatt and Kapoor kept their relationship under wraps initially, but the rumors first started doing rounds when they appeared together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Since then, Bhatt professed her love for Kapoor several times, and they dated for five years before finally taking the plunge in April this year. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by their families and a few industry friends.