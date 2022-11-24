Entertainment

'Marvel actors' comment to N-word: Quentin Tarantino's 5 most-controversial moments

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 24, 2022, 06:00 pm 3 min read

Hollywood fillmaker Quentin Tarantinos's 5 most controversial moments of all time

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is not new to controversies. Known for films such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Inglorious Bastards, the two-time Academy Award winner has always found himself in the midst of a controversy. His recent comments on Marvel actors are "not stars" has stirred yet another controversy. Here are five of his most-controversial moments including his latest Marvel statement.

Tarantino on Marvel films and actors

In a recent interview, he reportedly said that while the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" has made the characters of the franchise famous, its actors are not "movie stars." "Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star," he said. His latest statement has hugely been criticized on the internet. Marvel's Shang-Chi star, actor Simu Liu, has also disagreed with his statement.

Dropping Mickey Rourke from a film because of his agent

As bizarre as it may sound, Tarantino dropped Mickey Rourke from Death Proof because he did not like Rourke's manager. The role of a Hollywood stuntman played by Kurt Russell was initially to be played by Rourke. However, Tarantino dropped him out of the film because Rourke's agent did not respect a deadline set by the filmmaker to say yes to the project.

Using the ‘N-word’ in 'Jackie Brown'

Tarantino has a history with fellow filmmaker Spike Lee. In 1997 when Jackie Brown was released, it received appreciation but Lee was not happy with Tarantino's excessive use of the N-word, which was used at least 38 times. Lee had openly spoken against Tarantino for using the word multiple times saying that "all African Americans don't think that word is trendy or slick."

The 'ghetto' comparison at Golden Globes

When Tarantino accepted a Golden Globes award on behalf of The Hateful Eight's music composer Ennio Morricone, he paid tribute by calling him his favorite composer. He used the word 'ghetto' in his tribute to describe something negative, which eventually gave birth to a controversy. Days later, he gave an explosive response to the controversy saying, "F*** everybody who said anything about that s***!"

Tarantino shocked everyone when he spoke on a radio channel about a minor rape victim. While he defended the Polish-French director Roman Polanski, he allegedly suggested that the minor had given her consent. Tarantino later called up the victim to personally apologize to her and also issued a public apology for his words, adding that the minor was raped.