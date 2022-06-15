Entertainment

'Ms. Marvel' episode 2 review: Deep-dive into culture, cosmic superpowers

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 15, 2022, 08:04 pm 2 min read

'Ms. Marvel' review: Episode 2 gets significantly better.

We are two episodes into Ms. Marvel, the all-new superhero series from Marvel. After a rather slow start, the series seems to have picked up the pace with the second episode that premiered on Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar. We are introduced to many new characters and also get to know more about our protagonist and her background. Here's our detailed review.

Story Khan explores her powers, bad guys aren't far behind

Kamala Khan (Imam Vellani) tries to learn more about her recently-discovered superpowers with the help of her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz). After the incident at AvengerCon, people start talking about "Night Light" and her bravery. But, it also gets her noticed by the bad guys. Further, Kamran (Rish Shah), a dreamy new guy shows up at school and takes a sudden interest in Khan.

Characters Dreamy boy Kamran may not have the best intentions

We get a better understanding of Khan's family as they disclose bits of their history and how their ancestors survived the India-Pakistan partition. Khan's mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) has something she doesn't want Khan to find out. We also get to see more of Khan's friends Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) and Bruno. Moreover, Khan is oblivious to Kamran's mysterious appearance and his sudden interest.

Review Refreshing music, culturally fulfilling but plot gets predictable

We like that the characters are being fleshed out properly now and that the story too has taken an interesting turn, but it does get a little too predictable. The choice of music, playing Sage by Ritviz, Goddess by Krewella, NERVO and Raja Kumari, and Jalebi Baby by Jason Derulo, among others is a refreshing take on a Marvel series.

Verdict Dialog delivery feels awkward, South-Asian setup grows on you

Last week's episode wasn't as impressive but we are surely happy with the second one. The rebellious, head-in-the-clouds Khan starts to grow on you and while there are a few places where the dialog delivery feels uncomfortable, we think it will get refined with the coming episodes. So far, we're loving the Shah Rukh Khan mentions, the music, and the build-up. Verdict: 3/5 stars.