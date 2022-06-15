Entertainment

'Was given drinks and drug-laced cigarettes,' claims Siddhanth Kapoor

'Was given drinks and drug-laced cigarettes,' claims Siddhanth Kapoor

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 15, 2022, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police on Sunday night due to drug consumption at a party.

Actor-filmmaker Siddhanth Kapoor has broken his silence in the ongoing drug controversy. He has claimed that he was unaware of the prohibited items and was given drinks and cigarettes laced with drugs. Kapoor was detained by the Bengaluru Police on Sunday night for reportedly consuming drugs at a rave party at a posh city hotel. He was granted bail on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bollywood has been caught in the throes of drug controversy after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise.

Kapoor, son of veteran artist Shakti Kapoor, became the latest star kid to be embroiled in a legal soup.

Aryan Khan was in a similar situation a few months ago.

Kapoor's younger sister-actor Shraddha Kapoor was also questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020.

Statement 'I will come back if needed,' said Kapoor

Kapoor was among five people who had tested positive for drug usage after a raid was carried out at the Park Hotel, Bengaluru. In his statement to police, the Chehre actor claimed someone had given him drinks and cigarettes that contained drugs. "I've been cooperating and answering questions and will come back if needed." He also praised the cops for "doing a good job."

Investigation Meanwhile, his phone was sent for data retrieval

Kapoor has claimed that he was booked as a DJ for the hotel's event. The police have now procured the guest list and all the suspects are being quizzed. The cops also mentioned that Kapoor has several ties in the city. As of now, his phone, along with that of the other four nabbed individuals, has been sent for data retrieval.

Looking back Charges under NDPS Act have been leveled against Kapoor, others

After receiving a tip-off, the police raided the venue and made 35 people undergo medical tests. Subsequently, the five detainees were granted station bail on Monday night and have been asked to appear before the authorities whenever summoned. The charges leveled against them are 22A, 22B, and 27B under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Notably, no travel restrictions have been placed.