Entertainment

'Ghoomer': Seen first look of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher yet?

'Ghoomer': Seen first look of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher yet?

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 15, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

The first look of 'Ghoomer' is out. (Photo credit: Twitter/@SaiyamiKher)

Actor Saiyami Kher shared the first look of her upcoming film Ghoomer on Wednesday. Helmed by R Balki, the movie also stars veteran actor Shabana Azmi and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The film, touted to be a sports drama, had gone on floors in February this year. Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment are bankrolling the project, while Rahul Sengupta has penned the story. Details inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

R Balki has previously helmed critical and commercial successes such as Ki & Ka and Padman.

This will be his second collaboration with Junior Bachchan after Paa (2009).

Saiyami Kher and Bachchan previously worked together in Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Kher has also been a national-level sportsperson, so it will be riveting to see how her presence lends the film an authentic touch.

First look Both leads relay serious, solemn faces

In the photo shared by Kher, we see her and Bachchan in an intense, brooding avatar. While the Dasvi actor flaunts his gray hair, Kher's curls take the limelight, too. Since the photo's background is quite dark, we expect that the still is from a solemn point in the movie. Kher has dubbed Ghoomer "a project with some of the nicest people I've met."

Twitter Post Check out the image here

A project with some of the nicest people I've met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzoUeskgDf — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 15, 2022

Plot 'Ghoomer' is inspired by life of Olympian Karoly Takacs

The film, although not a biopic, is inspired by Karoly Takacs' exemplary accomplishments, who was a Hungarian shooter. Despite a grave injury in his right hand, he bagged two Olympic Golds in 1948 and 1952 while playing with his left hand. Ghoomer will have cricket at its heart with Bachchan essaying the role of a coach, while Kher will be playing a sports prodigy.

Information Amitabh Bachchan is in the film, too!

Ghoomer seeks to underscore the achievements of disabled athletes, who conquered stellar feats in their careers. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also have a cameo appearance in the film. He has earlier worked with Balki in Cheeni Kum and Paa. Balki said, "Ghoomer will give back a new idea to a traditional sport." It also marks his maiden collaboration with Shabana Azmi.