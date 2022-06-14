Entertainment

Day after arrest, Siddhanth Kapoor, 4 others released on bail

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 14, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

Siddhanth Kapoor, who was detained by the Bengaluru Police on Sunday, has been released on bail.

On Sunday night, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's son and actor Shraddha Kapoor's elder brother, actor-filmmaker Siddhanth Kapoor was nabbed by the Bengaluru Police at a rave party. He, along with four others, was found guilty of drug consumption. On Monday night, the authorities decided to release all of them on station bail. However, they will be required to appear before the cops whenever summoned.

Context Why does this story matter?

Siddhanth has become the latest celebrity from the tinsel town to be caught in the throes of drug controversy.

Not too long ago, Aryan Khan spent around three weeks in jail on similar charges. He was given a clean chit last month.

Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor was also summoned by the NCB due to a drug-related angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in 2020.

Quote Police found MDMA tablets, marijuana from the party

Bheemashankar S Guled, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Bengaluru Police, said in a statement, "All five have been released on station bail and will have to appear before the police as and when called." Authorities also revealed that they had procured seven MDMA tablets and some amount of marijuana from the rave party. The cops are also dissecting the party's CCTV footage.

Details Siddhanth attended party as a disc jockey

Reportedly, the Chehre actor had flown to Bengaluru from Mumbai on Sunday and was invited to be the disc jockey at the high-profile event. Apart from Siddhanth, Akhil Soni, a business manager, Harjot Singh, a startup employee, Hani Rafeeque, a digital marketing professional, and Akhil, who is a freelance photographer, were also arrested. Reportedly, the rave party was open to the general public, too.

Developments 'It's not possible,' Sr. Kapoor had said on Monday

The police had received a tip-off about the party held at Park Hotel's pub. During the raid, the officers made 35 people undergo medical tests and detained five of them under the NDPS act. Guled had confirmed, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs." While Shraddha didn't comment, Kapoor had expressed his utmost shock over the matter, saying, "It's not possible."