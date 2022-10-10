Entertainment

On Big B's birthday, get 'Goodbye' tickets at Rs. 80

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 10, 2022, 12:01 pm 2 min read

'Goodbye' was released theatrically on October 7

Rejoice, Big B fans! To celebrate legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday on October 11, the tickets for his latest film Goodbye will be priced at just Rs. 80! The makers have taken this decision to honor Bachchan's legacy as well as draw more crowds to the theaters. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, was released on October 7 to mostly favorable reviews.

Context Why does this story matter?

National Cinema Day (September 23)—when tickets were priced at only Rs. 75 throughout the country—was a stupendous success and triggered a conversation in the industry about slashing ticket prices.

Recently, tickets for Brahmastra, Chup, and Dhokha: Round D Corner were priced at Rs. 100 (excluding GST) between September 26-29, too.

Hence, this is a welcome move by Goodbye's makers and will increase footfall.

Confirmation Advance bookings have already started for October 11

A source confirmed the development to Bollywood Hungama. They said, "Since Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on Tuesday, the makers felt that it'll be a great idea to sell tickets for Rs. 80 on this day. They spoke to the multiplex chains and they also felt it was a great idea. They readily came on board. The advance booking has already begun for the 11th."

Details Offer can be availed at PVR, Inox, Miraj, etc

The source also elaborated that "there'll be a lot of noise on [Mahanayak's] birthday" and presently, PVR Cinemas, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Mukta, etc are onboard the offer. Subsequently, "The other multiplex chains, standalone cinemas, and single-screens too are expected to sell tickets of Goodbye for Rs. 80 on October 11," they added. An official confirmation from the cast and crew is expected on Monday.

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Goodbye'

Goodbye marked actor Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut. It's a slice-of-life drama and focuses on generation gaps, family values, and the complexities of life, family, and relationships. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishekh Khan. It's Big B's fourth release of the year after Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Jhund, and Runway 34.