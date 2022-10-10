Entertainment

Netizens discuss ethics of surrogacy after Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan welcome twins

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 10, 2022, 10:45 am 3 min read

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan are now parents to twin baby boys. Congratulations! (Photo credit: Twitter/@VigneshShivN)

On Sunday evening, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan posted a series of adorable photos and announced the birth of his twin baby boys with his wife and actor Nayanthara. Since then, they received congratulatory messages and best wishes. However, as the couple got hitched in June this year, Twitter is now teeming with a heated discussion about whether the babies were adopted or born through surrogacy.

Context Why does this story matter?

In his post, Shivan thanked his "ancestors' blessings" and "all the good manifestations made" which converged together for the birth of their "Uyir" and "Ulagam."

#Nayanthara began trending immediately and several netizens pointed out that "they must have gone for surrogacy since she is 37."

Notably, several Indian celebrities have opted for surrogacy, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Priyanka Chopra.

Twitter Post Here's what Shivan posted

Nayan Me have become Amma Appa❤️

We are blessed with

twin baby Boys❤️❤️

All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇

Need all ur blessings for our

Uyir😇❤️ Ulagam😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/G3NWvVTwo9 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 9, 2022

Trolling Couple started getting trolled for 'setting a wrong precedent'

The celebrity couple came under the scanner of people who consider surrogacy "unethical" and "unfair"; some pointed out that surrogate mothers are not paid a fair amount. Others also blamed the pair for "setting a wrong precedent in front of the society by not going for natural birth." One such Twitter user wrote, "Ancestors bless in pregnancy, not in practices like surrogacy!!"

Twitter Post Take a look at one such tweet here

Surrogacy is banned in India

except for medically inevitable reasons. This is the law from Jan 2022.

We are going to be hearing a lot about this for next several days. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) October 9, 2022

Support Nayanthara also found immense love and support online

Amidst all this trolling, the Godfather actor also found support online. Several netizens were of the opinion that "it's the couple's choice to not reveal whether the babies were born through surrogacy." Some have also tweeted that to say Nayanthara did this "to save her beauty" is sexist and insensitive. One fan wrote, "Doesn't matter how this happened, but they are parents now!"

Know the law Is surrogacy legal in India?

Indian laws ban commercial surrogacy but allow altruistic surrogacy. Commercial surrogacy "includes surrogacy or its related procedures undertaken for a monetary benefit or reward (in cash or kind) exceeding the basic medical expenses and insurance coverage during the pregnancy." Altruistic surrogacy "involves no monetary compensation to the surrogate mother other than the medical expenses and insurance coverage during the pregnancy."

Companionship Meanwhile, take a look at the couple's fairy tale relationship

Nayan and Shivan were in a relationship for more than six years before finally taking the plunge. They met on the sets of the Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Thaan in 2015. In 2021, Shivan shared a picture that focused on a ring on Nayan's finger, sparking speculations about their engagement. Later, during a talk show, the Aramm actor confirmed that they were indeed engaged.