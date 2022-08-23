Entertainment

KK's birth anniversary: Remembering him through 5 soulful songs

KK's birth anniversary: Remembering him through 5 soulful songs

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 23, 2022, 07:00 am 2 min read

Singer KK would have turned 54 today.

Legendary singer KK left behind a grief-stricken nation when he suddenly passed away from a massive cardiac arrest on May 31, 2022. Credited with embellishing over 700 songs in his mellifluous voice, KK's multilingual discography amounts to an ointment for broken hearts and a fountain of hope amidst despondency and gloom. On his 54th birth anniversary, we remember him through his five soul-stirring songs.

#1 'Pyaar Ke Pal'

A song that instantly springs to mind when one talks about the versatile singer, Pyaar Ke Pal (1999) is endowed with the rare ability to tug at one's heartstrings within seconds. A regular at farewells, the song is a haunting realization of things coming to an end, but instead of being simply soaked in nostalgia, it's also a gentle reminder to cherish, celebrate life.

#2 'Tadap Tadap'

The song which is considered KK's first big breakthrough in mainstream Hindi cinema, this evocative melody from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is now the anthem of scorched lovers reeling under the anguish of unrequited love. The heart-rending lyrics by Mehboob Kotwal, married with KK's plaintive voice, lend the song a nostalgic, comforting feel, making it impossible to ever remove it from one's playlist.

#3 'Maine Dil Se Kaha'

For an artiste who sang for hundreds of films and innumerable actors, there would naturally be some songs that somehow didn't receive their due recognition. Maine Dil Se Kaha from Rog sits at the top of this list. With lyrics by Neelesh Misra and a pleasant, rhythmic melody by MM Keeravani that flows calmly like a serene river, what could possibly go wrong?

#4 'Dil Ibaadat'

The holy trinity of KK, Emraan Hashmi, and Pritam was a match made in heaven. The trio churned out several evergreen songs over the years, and the love ballad Dil Ibaadat from Tum Mile is one to remember for ages. Sayeed Quadri's lyrics made optimum usage of KK's vocal strength, who conveyed each emotion: longing, love, anguish, and ambition with utmost perfection and tenderness.

#5 'Ajab Si'

The 2007 superhit film Om Shanti Om went on to receive several accolades and appreciation over the years, but its music (composed by Vishal-Shekhar) is in a different league of its own. Even today, hearing the song immediately elicits visuals from the movie. KK's vocals effortlessly warm the cockles of one's heart and the song marvelously captures the sentiments of passionate, albeit one-sided lovers.