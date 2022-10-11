Entertainment

Karan Johar to Aamir Khan: Bollywood celebrities who quit Twitter

Take a look at celebrities who quit Twitter

Recently, popular Bollywood personality Karan Johar announced his exit from the social media application Twitter owing to the "toxicity." He announced his exit on Monday, stating that he took the decision so as to let more "positive energy" in. While we are at it, several other celebrities have announced their exit from the micro-blogging site, too, and here are a few of them.

Announcing his decision to exit Twitter, Johar wrote, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" Soon after posting the tweet, the filmmaker deactivated his Twitter account. To note, about 2M Twitter users followed him on the platform. He, however, continues to stay active on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha quit the platform back in 2020 with a rather straightforward statement. While deactivating her account, she wrote, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days." Aamir Khan exited the platform in 2021 but promised to deliver updates through the Twitter account of his production label.

Aayush Sharma announced his decision to quit Twitter in 2020. He wrote, "280 characters are less to define a human being. But 280 characters are more than enough to spread fake news, hatred, and negativity. Didn't sign up for this nasty herd mentality." The same year, Shashank Khaitan shared a screenshot of one of his Instagram posts on Twitter where he announced his exit.

Saqib Saleem cited negativity on Twitter as his reason to quit it as well. He called the platform "a place of bullies where abusing people is a normal code of conduct." He added, "I don't need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost." Actor Zaheer Iqbal, Sinha's rumored boyfriend, exited the platform, too.