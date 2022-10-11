Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan turns 80: Why 'Piku' will always remain superior

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 11, 2022, 01:08 pm 1 min read

Remembering birthday boy Amitabh Bachchan in 'Piku'

October 11, 2022, marked the 80th birthday of Bollywood's "Shahenshah" Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar grew from being the "Angry Young Man" in the 1970s to playing nuanced father figures in the 2000-2010s. While the "Best Big B films" list is going to be long and highly variable, there's one film that made Bachchan an icon for me and that was Piku. Here's why.

Plot Seemingly about nothing, 'Piku' was about everything

Before I go ahead with all the reasons why Shoojit Sircar's 2015 comedy-drama will always remain superior, here's a refresher. Piku focused on a Bengali father-daughter duo (Bachchan and Deepika Padukone) living in Delhi. Bhaskor Banerjee suffers from chronic constipation and links every incident in his life to his bowel movements. Seemingly about nothing, the film was funny, relatable, calming, nostalgic, and supremely emotional.