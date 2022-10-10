Entertainment

Karan Johar abruptly quits Twitter, deletes account with 'goodbye' tweet

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 10, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

Shockingly, Karan Johar has quit Twitter

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar bid farewell to the micro-blogging site Twitter on Monday. Tweeting a seemingly final "goodbye" post in the afternoon, KJo deleted his account. Naturally, this move led to a lot of hullabaloo on the social networking site. Why did Johar take the step and what did his last tweet say? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the final episode of Koffee With Karan 7, KJo talked about the impact of hate comments.

Confessing he loses all calm when people come down to abusing his children, Johar had said, "I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality, or about all the conspiracy theories they have."

Now, it looks like he's actively prioritizing his mental health.

Post 'Making space for more positive energies only'

Taking to his verified Twitter handle at 3:00pm on Monday, Johar announced his decision with a cryptic tweet. "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one toward that. Goodbye Twitter!" read his simple post. Soon after, his account which had followers in millions, was no longer available on the platform, hinting that he had deleted or deactivated it.

Netizens react While fans hailed move, trolls said 'good riddance'

As soon as Johar penned his farewell tweet, many fans flocked to the comments section to laud his move. "Positive energy and peace is far more important than any [social media] platform. Cheers KJo have a good one," wrote one. However, many celebrated his decision in a bid to further attack him. "Good riddance! #KaranJohar. Your existence and influence are toxic," commented a user.

Quote 'I was right at the center of so much negativity'

Often a go-to target for trolls, Johar has faced criticism for everyday activities like his airport looks to his supposed support for the star kids. In a recent interview, the filmmaker addressed this negativity, noting that the "hate" saw a rise in 2020. "I, particularly, felt I was right at the center of so much negativity. It was something I never envisaged, imagined."