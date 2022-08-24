Entertainment

Alia Bhatt talks about nepotism, triggers #BoycottBrahmastra with controversial statement

Alia Bhatt talks about nepotism, triggers #BoycottBrahmastra with controversial statement

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 24, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Alia Bhatt gets trolled over controversial statement on nepotism.

Given the recent outrage directed toward Bollywood, many celebrities have found themselves entangled in controversies just by speaking about the "boycott Bollywood" trend. Previously, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Aamir Khan, to name a few, were trolled over their views. Now, Alia Bhatt has landed herself in the midst of the ongoing controversy following a statement she made in a recent interview.

Context Why does this story matter?

The year 2022 kicked off on a great note for Bhatt after she delivered the blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi, followed by SS Rajamaouli's RRR that is still making waves across the globe.

Her film Darlings on Netflix, too, was another successful film that she co-produced through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Up next, she has the big-ticket film—Brahmastra—which is now drawing the netizens' ire.

Explainer Bhatt has been trolled due to her background

Bhatt has often found herself as a target of almost every nepotism debate due to her film family background. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a renowned filmmaker, while her mother, Soni Razdan, is a popular actor and director. The fact that Bhatt was launched by Karan Johar with the 2012 film Student of the Year, too, has often been attributed to nepotism.

Statement 'If you don't like me, don't watch me'

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Bhatt talked about nepotism and said she thinks of it as a "small price to pay" for the love and respect she gets. She went on to add that if people don't like her, they shouldn't watch her movies and that, hopefully, one day she will prove that she is worth the space she occupies through her work.

Now, the clip from Bhatt's interview has been making rounds on the internet, and disgruntled netizens are claiming that they will not watch her upcoming film Brahmastra. Netizens also linked her comments to a similar statement made by Kapoor Khan in an old interview where she claimed that people support nepotism by watching their films. Bhatt's statement has also triggered #BoycottBrahmastra and #BoycottBollywood trends.

Twitter Post Bhatt's statement gets linked to that of Kapoor Khan

#Bollywood seems to be losing its mind because of #BoycottBollywood trend. As you wish dear @aliaa08. pic.twitter.com/koSz8Jvz2T — Vaibhav Singh (@Vaibhav04159122) August 22, 2022

Twitter Post Netizens react to Bhatt's statement

Alia Bhatt : If u don't like me don't watch me I can't help it



We will all fulfill her wish too



Let's make #Brahmastra 500Cr FLOPBUSTER



We are just tickets buyers for them. They only need your money not you. #BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/IJ8u9NWxXy — Nitika Singh🦋🇮🇳 (@itsNitikaSingh) August 22, 2022