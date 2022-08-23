Entertainment

'Liger' advance bookings: Telugu version on rampage; Hindi version stumbles

'Liger' advance bookings: Telugu version on rampage; Hindi version stumbles

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 23, 2022, 11:00 pm 2 min read

'Liger' will hit the theaters on August 25.

The advance bookings for Vijay Deverakonda-led Liger have been opened, and it looks like the film will turn out to be a huge hit. Reportedly, it has already grossed nearly Rs. 3.8cr, including Rs. 3.66cr in the Telugu belt, in advance bookings for the first day. Nearly 2L tickets for the Telugu version have been sold, and 15% of Hyderabad's shows are already houseful.

Context Why does this story matter?

The bilingual film was shot in Telugu and Hindi languages simultaneously.

While the Telugu version is being received well, in terms of advance bookings, Liger needs a huge turnaround when it comes to the Hindi version.

It could be a cause of concern, as the Hindi version was expected to woo the audience back to the theaters after a series of unsuccessful Hindi movies.

Details Pre-release business of the Hindi version

Reportedly, the advance bookings for the Hindi version of Liger didn't even hit the Rs. 15 lakh (gross) mark yet. However, the film is, however, expected to slowly create a mark in the Hindi belt. Meanwhile, there have been calls to boycott this film, too, as one of its songs, titled Aafat, allegedly normalized rape culture. Let's wait and see how the film performs.

Information All you need to know about 'Liger'

Starring Ananya Panday as the leading lady, Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and will hit the theaters on Friday (August 25). The action drama marks Deverakonda's Bollywood debut, as well as the Tollywood debut of Panday. Boxing legend Mike Tyson also has an important role to play in it. Jagannadh has co-produced the project along with Apoorva Mehta, Charmme Kaur, and Karan Johar.

Updates Deverakonda confirmed 'Liger 2' recently

The Arjun Reddy star recently confirmed that the film will also have its sequel soon. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Deverakonda reportedly said, "We are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time." Though the actor hasn't revealed anything about the plans, the news about its sequel came as an unexpected one. Notably, Deverakonda plays an MMA artist in Liger.