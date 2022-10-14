Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's viral picture with chimpanzee leaves fans wondering why

Written by Prachi Halgekar Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 14, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Ranbir Kapoor's latest click with chimpanzee has left netizens puzzled

Ranbir Kapoor left fans puzzled when a picture of him posing next to a chimpanzee surfaced on social media on Thursday. The picture left fans wondering what is next on his to-do list. Kapoor, who claims he is on paternity leave, was seen taking time off in what looks like a wooden tree house pointing at a chimp propped right next to his armchair.

Kapoor is a widely celebrated actor with some very good films to boast about.

The Wake Up Sid star has had a mixed year in terms of his releases. While his 2022 began with Yash Raj Films' disaster Shamshera, he was greeted with success with Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva.

Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus went on to become the biggest Hindi grosser of the year.

Kapoor's latest unseen pictures show him sporting an olive green look with beige shoes, relaxing in an armchair surrounded by books, antiques, and a juice bottle in what appears to be a tree house. The Brahmastra star earlier claimed that he was taking a break from the reel-life as he prepares for his next real-life role as "daddy."

After a break of around four years, Kapoor got back in business with his latest release Brahmastra. This latest unseen image has left fans wondering what the pictures were all about. While some said that they were from the set of an upcoming shoot, others opined it must be for an ad shoot, owing to the juice bottle placed next to him.

Daddy-to-be Kapoor has recently been in the news for all the right reasons. Earlier this year, he married his long-time girlfriend-actor Alia Bhatt and later the duo announced the arrival of their little one. Kapoor threw a baby shower which was attended by close friends and family. The pair is now all set to welcome their first child into the world.