Kartik Aaryan shoots down tobacco endorsement deal worth Rs. 9cr

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 29, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

Bollywood's "Shehzada" Kartik Aaryan is winning hearts after he reportedly decided to turn down a tobacco endorsement deal that would have brought in the moolah. Aaryan's move has brought other senior superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn, among others, back into the public eye for previously promoting a harmful substance like tobacco. Read on for more details.

Statement Aaryan was hailed as man of 'principles' for the call

A source spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "That's right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala." "Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon." The source also called Aaryan a man of "principles" compared to actors who went after the "grab."

Information 'Paan masala,' alcohol advertisements are illegal, noted Pahlaj Nihalani

Speaking to the publication, producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani supported Aaryan's decision. He added paan masala advertisements are illegal. "Law forbids the CBFC from granting certification to paan masala and alcohol ads. Therefore, the ads for these products being broadcast are illegal. Actors who are part of such ads should know they're participating in an illegal activity."

Details Senior Bollywood biggies slammed for promoting tobacco consumption

Previously, actors like Khan, Devgn, Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh made headlines for all the wrong reasons when they agreed to endorse a tobacco brand. A case was registered against some of the aforementioned actors in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, for promoting the usage of gutkha. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu was also caught in controversy for maintaining ties with tobacco brands.

Controversies Kumar, Devgn were called out for appearing in tobacco ad

In April this year, Kumar was slammed for appearing in a tobacco advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, a famous tobacco brand, following which he offered a public apology for the same. On the other hand, Devgn has shared a long-running association with another famous tobacco brand. To note, Telugu actor Allu Arjun also turned down an endorsement deal earlier that was reportedly worth Rs. 10cr.