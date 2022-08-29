Entertainment

'100%': Shehnaaz announces her next with John Abraham, Sajid Khan

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 29, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

'100%' is eyeing to be released on Diwali 2023.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill announced her second Bollywood film titled 100% on Monday while sharing the first poster of the upcoming movie. Gill took to Instagram and posted a video revealing that they have plans to premiere the film next year. Billed to be a comedy entertainer, 100% is helmed by Sajid Khan. Read on to know more about the film's cast and crew.

Context Why does this story matter?

100% marks Khan's return to direction after about eight years.

His last directed venture was 2014's Humshakals.

In 2018, Khan stepped down as the director of Housefull 4 after several women from the industry including Mandana Karimi and Rachel White accused him of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement.

He was banned by the Indian Film and Television Director's Association for a year.

Details Meet the cast of the upcoming film

Besides Gill, the film also has John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Gill shared a video teaser while announcing the movie and stated that they were eyeing a Diwali 2023 release. She captioned it, "A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music, and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??"

Observation What did the teaser video show?

The teaser video introduced the actors who will be playing lead roles in the film. One can see words, "20% comedy, 20% romance, 20% music, 20% confusion, 20% action, together we're 100%," written on the video. It ends with a message, "A film about love, a film about marriage, a film about family, and spies." Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar are bankrolling the project.

Instagram Post Take a look at the announcement here

Updates Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut soon

Meanwhile, Gill is all set to make her debut in Bollywood by sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji will direct the film, which will also star Telugu stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill, to name a few. Khan recently shared his first look from the film.