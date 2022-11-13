Entertainment

Finally! Akshay Kumar breaks silence on quitting 'Hera Pheri 3'

Nov 13, 2022

Akshay Kumar has confirmed opting out of 'Hera Pheri 3'

Last week, it was reported that Akshay Kumar has opted out of the beloved Hera Pheri franchise and will not be headlining its third part. Several rumors swam to the surface—from Kumar demanding exorbitant fees to him being disappointed with the script. But now, while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday, Kumar finally confirmed the reason behind rejecting the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Considered one of Hindi cinema's most exceptional offerings, the franchise has stood the test of time, and Raju (Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Baburao (Paresh Rawal) have become landmark characters.

The Hera Pheri films paved the pathway for several comedies of errors, including Garam Masala and Malamaal Weekly, among others.

Hence, viewers are dejected at the prospect of seeing Hera Pheri 3 sans Kumar.

Script issues Kumar wasn't happy with the screenplay and script

A somewhat emotional and upset Kumar confirmed the news on Saturday, saying that though the franchise will always be close to his heart, creative issues and a lack of a good script came in the way. "See, the film was offered to me, I was told about it. But the screenplay, script, and everything...I was not satisfied; I was not happy with it. "

Apology Kumar also apologized for not doing the film

Kumar also added that he had seen the #NoAkshayNoHeraPheri trend on Twitter and was immensely touched by it. Expressing gratitude toward his fans, he mentioned that he was "as hurt as the fans" and added that the entire incident was "a sad thing." "I apologize to them that I won't be doing Hera Pheri 3," he concluded. Nonetheless, we hope Kumar changes his mind!

Twitter Post Here's what Kumar said at the event

Dude, He is such a pure soul that I just cannot see him being sad. Sir your fans are always with you in your every decision and Hera Pheri will always be remembered only because of OG Raju❤️🛐 #AkshayKumar #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/keajZSsmpK — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥~ (@IAmRahulAkkian) November 12, 2022

Development Kartik Aaryan will be part of 'Hera Pheri 3'

A few days ago, Rawal confirmed on Twitter that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for the third part. However, it's not yet clear whether he will be replacing Kumar altogether or the script will take a different turn. In addition, Kumar has reportedly also opted out of two other prominent comedy franchise sequels: Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3. Distressing developments, indeed!

Upcoming films Here's where we will see Kumar next

Kumar had four theatrical releases and one direct-to-OTT release this year. Possibly his first release of 2023, Raj Mehta's Selfiee will premiere on February 24. This will be followed by Capsule Gill, a biopic, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, an actioner. He will also be seen in Jolly LLB 3 and is busy with Soorarai Pottru's remake. Kumar also recently signed Veer Daudale Saat.