#NewsBytesRecommends: Manu Rishi Chaddha's short 'Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 16, 2022, 05:54 pm 3 min read

In 2018, videos of Professor Sanjeev Shrivastava dancing on Aap Ke Aa Jane Se took India by storm. Grooving with abandon, he soon earned the title of "Dancing Uncle." Filmmaker Shiladitya Bora borrowed this real-life story to whip up the YouTube short Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se (2019), a snapshot of the contemporary middle class and a celebration of the small joys of life.

Plot The film follows a simple, non-complicated narrative structure

Manu Rishi Chaddha plays the role of Rammo Babu, a nondescript, common man who becomes a star overnight. The film's synopsis reads, "An under-appreciated, slightly emasculated father of two is going through the general humdrum of middle class Indian life. Until one day, in front of many, he is unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight, making everyone around him see like never before."

Technological divide Rammo represents everyone who has struggled with technological difficulties

It is not an uncommon occurrence to see our parents or grandparents fiddle with their smartphones, trying to decode the intricacies of the gadgets that everyone else is glued to throughout the day. Chaddha brings alive this vulnerability and confusion in scenes when he struggles with the allure of social media or when his brick-and-mortar shop loses business to an e-commerce online giant.

Relatability factor Chaddha fuels life into the character of everyman

Rammo represents an everyman who wants to work his way up in life through sheer dedication and honesty. However, such people's ambitions are limited, curtailed, and they have never known anything beyond the confines of what life has offered them. Thus, Rammo portrays a man sandwiched between the era gone by and the one that is dominated by technology, leaving him unprepared and overwhelmed.

Celebration of life The films emphasizes mirth and merriment, come what may

Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se makes another strong case for itself toward the end when the protagonist finally breaks free of his inhibitions and insecurities. During his consequential dance performance, he is not marred by any reservations and is not suffocated by the weight of stifling expectations or responsibilities. It may be a five-minute-long performance, but it symbolizes all the joy life stands for.

Character's arc The protagonist's journey feels cathartic to us

Rammo's character goes from raising eyebrows at social media to taking pride in being a social media sensation. He finds happiness in seemingly trivial things, underlining that life is a jigsaw puzzle made of small pieces like these. When he finally breaks free of the daily Kafkaesque rigmarole and attains liberation, he is not the only one who beams with pride. We do, too!