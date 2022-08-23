Entertainment

'Jolly LLB 3': Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi to lead court drama?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 23, 2022, 06:58 pm 2 min read

Both the Jollys will be back, together!

It looks like both the Jollys will be seen in a face-off soon! Following the success of Jolly LLB and its second part, the makers are reportedly planning to take the franchise forward to produce a third installment! While the first film starred actor Arshad Warsi and the second was led by Akshay Kumar, the third part is said to feature both actors!

Kumar is known for delivering multiple releases in a year—a feat that remains unparalleled by any other A-lister in Bollywood.

This year, the actor has already released several films—Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan. However, they didn't perform too well at the box office.

Earlier this month, it was reported that he has Jolly LLB 3 added to his list of to-do films.

A source close to the development recently told Pinkvilla, "Subhash Kapoor (director), Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi have been toying with the idea of Jolly LLB 3 for a while now, and the things have fallen in place." The source spilled further details about the upcoming film and said, "Subhash has cracked a subject that warrants a face off between the two Jollys."

The source also mentioned that the makers were putting in efforts to make a "multi-genre film" with the right mix of humor, drama, and thrill. "Finishing touches are being given to the script at the moment and the team will then move on to the pre-production stage. The idea is to take the film on floors in the first half of 2023," they added.

On the work front, Kumar and Warsi were last seen sharing the screen space in Bachchhan Paandey. Reportedly, they will be seen essaying parallel lead roles in Jolly LLB 3. Additionally, Kumar is essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming film Cuttputlli alongside Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Ram Setu, Oh My God 2, and Selfiee, among others, in the pipeline.