Singer Mankirt Aulakh receives death threat from Davinder Bambiha gang

A social media post containing the death threat to Mankirt Aulakh has been going viral.

Months after the assassination of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has reportedly received a death threat from the Davinder Bambiha gang. The gang reportedly shared a post on social media stating they will avenge Moose Wala's death, adding Aulakh was on the top of their hit list. This is the second time that Aulakh received a threat over Moose Wala's killing.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on May 29.

He was brutally assassinated a day after the then newly formed Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government reduced his security.

Ever since his murder, several celebrities, including Salman Khan, have been receiving death threats from different gangs.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is said to be the mastermind behind Moose Wala's murder, issued the threat to Khan.

Bambiha's gang claimed that they would take avenge Moose Wala's death by murdering Bishnoi, his aide Goldy Brar, and Aulakh. The gang had also mentioned that they will wait no matter how long it takes to avenge the murder of the Punjabi singer-turned-politician. They also issued threats to those who are trying to protect the aforementioned people, saying they would be killed, too.

In the social media post, the gang reportedly wrote, "We make it clear even today that we will definitely take revenge for the murder of Moose Wala. Goldy Brar will have to pay heavy damages for this." They added, "Mankirat Aulakh is also guilty. He is at the top of our list. We will meet everyone, just wait and watch cowards."

Meanwhile, two gangsters, Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa, who were suspected to be involved in the killing of Moose Wala, were shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter in July. Bishnoi has been named as the main conspirator in the killing after Brar claimed that he and Bishnoi had planned the singer's killing.