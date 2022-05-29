India

Punjab: Popular singer, Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

Written by Ramya Patelkhana May 29, 2022, 07:00 pm 1 min read

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in the Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. The shocking incident comes just a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 individuals, including Moose Wala, said reports. Here are more details.

Details Two others also injured in the attack

According to reports, Moose Wala was rushed to a hospital in critical condition immediately after he was shot at by some unidentified assailants. However, he later succumbed to his injuries. Apart from the Punjabi singer, two other persons were also injured in the attack. This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details are awaited.