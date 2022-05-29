India

IMD: Southwest monsoon reaches Kerala, three days ahead of schedule

IMD: Southwest monsoon reaches Kerala, three days ahead of schedule

Written by Abhishek Hari May 29, 2022, 03:36 pm 3 min read

The south-west monsoon reached Kerala, three days ahead of its normal onset time, the weather office said on Sunday.

According to the weather experts, the southwest monsoon arrived on Sunday over the state of Kerala, three days in advance than its expected date of June 1. Notably, the southwest monsoon is India's agri-based economy's lifeblood. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier predicted that the monsoon would arrive on May 27 in Kerala, with a four-day standard deviation on either side.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to the IMD, March was unusually warm this year, and it recorded the highest all-India temperature in 122 years.

Northwest and central India experienced their hottest April amid heatwaves in 122 years, leading to an increase in power demands and coal shortages throughout the country.

However, with the arrival of the monsoon over the state of Kerala, relief could be in sight.

Statement Statement of IMD on the monsoon's arrival

"Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India's Meteorological Department (IMD). However, following the onset of the rainy season in Kerala, the monsoon in mainland India may not get off to a smooth start as per predictions, Mohapatra added.

Prediction Rainfall activity to be below normal till June 8: IMD

According to the IMD's most recent Extended Range Forecast (ERF), after the emergence of the monsoon over Kerala (which has already occurred), progress over Karnataka, Goa, and the rest of the north-eastern India, where the monsoon's initial advance occurs, appears to be slow. According to the ERF, rainfall activity will be normal to below normal until around June 8 in these areas.

Monsoon The monsoon will compensate for the slow progress later: IMD

Nevertheless, the monsoon may compensate for the slow progress in the coming months. On June 4, monsoon arrival is expected in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Dimapur, Udupi, and Chennai; on June 5, in Tezpur, Aizawl, Shillong, Imphal, and Itanagar; on June 6 in Gangawati; and on June 7 in Goa. This year, normal rainfall is expected with 99% rainfall chances of the long period average.

North-South No heatwave over northern, central India

As of May 26, all southern states/UTs had received above-normal rainfall, with Karnataka (149%), Lakshadweep (137%), Kerala (108%), Puducherry (65%), and Andhra Pradesh (37%). During the pre-monsoon season, only Telangana (- 30%) is rain-deficient. Meanwhile, the IMD has also forecasted no heatwave conditions over northern and central India for the coming few days, providing some reprieve from the oppressive heat.

Climate change Climate change is affecting India

In March, Abinash Mohanty, Programme Lead at the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), said the IMD's heatwave alerts reflect the effects of climate extremes in recent years. This is consistent with projections of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. "Increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme events...is a result of human-caused landscape disruptions...which causes temperature and precipitation anomalies," Mohanty stated.