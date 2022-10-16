Entertainment

'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Vaishali Takkar found dead in Indore

Oct 16, 2022

TV actor Vaishali Takkar is no more. May she rest in peace!

Popular Hindi TV actor Vaishali Takkar, best known for her roles in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is no more. As per reports, she died by suicide, and her body was found hanging at her Indore residence on Sunday (October 16). She was 30. We wish strength to her family and loved ones.

Details Suicide note recovered from the spot

The police have also reportedly recovered a suicide note, which reportedly suggests that Takkar had been stressed for some time now, from her Indore residence, where she had been living for nearly a year. Following the actor's shocking demise, a case has also been registered at Indore's Tejaji Nagar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Statement Here's what the police said about the incident

"We received information at Tejaji Nagar Police Station that TV actor Vaishali Takkar hanged herself to death late last night," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Aazad Nagar, M Rahman, told ANI. Confirming that they have recovered a suicide note, he added, "The recovered suicide note suggests that she was stressed and being harassed by her former boyfriend. The probe is on."

Roles A versatile television actor

Takkar made her television debut in 2015 with the role of Sanjana in Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which went on to become the longest-running Star Plus drama ever. She was best known for her role as Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Takkar also starred in Super Sisters, Vish ya Amrit: Sitara, and Manmohini 2. She last appeared as Kanak in Rakshabandhan (2021-22).

Information She was engaged to a dental surgeon last year

To recall, Takkar was engaged to Dr. Abhinandan Singh, a dental surgeon hailing from Kenya, in April 2021. They were to tie the knot in June last year, but the couple had reportedly called off the wedding later due to unknown reasons.

Helplines Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.