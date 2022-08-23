Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' to get teaser tomorrow!

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' to get teaser tomorrow!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 23, 2022, 08:12 pm 2 min read

'Vikram Vedha' will get its teaser tomorrow! (Photo credit: Twitter/@iHrithik)

The countdown has begun! We're getting closer to the release of the much-awaited Bollywood film Vikram Vedha. To note, it is the Hindi remake of the titular Tamil action thriller released in 2017. And the latest reports suggest the film will get its first-ever teaser on Wednesday (August 23)! We've even learned that the film's official trailer release is also not too far away.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram Vedha takes its inspiration from the popular folktale Vikram Aur Betaal.

The original neo-noir Tamil film, helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, starred actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The Hindi film will see Hrithik Roshan essay the role of a gangster Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan will appear as a cop, Vikram.

Vikram Vedha marks Roshan's return to the big screen after three years.

Information Teaser will drop at 11am on Wednesday

A source told Bollywood Hungama that the teaser for the film will be launched by Reliance at 11:00 am on Wednesday. "There is a media screening today (Tuesday), but the teaser hits the digital world on Wednesday morning," the source mentioned. The 1:46-second-long teaser will reportedly contain "high points, action, dialog baazi, and thrill," according to the source's comments on the development.

Trailer 'Vikram Vedha' trailer to be attached with 'Brahmastra' screenings

The source further informed, "The teaser launch will be followed by a trailer launch in the first week of September," adding it will be screened globally with Brahmastra. "This would be followed by a music launch and finally, the film release on September 30. It's a tight but impactful campaign. The makers are confident to excite the audience with their publicity material," they added.

Details All you need to know about film's cast, crew

Vikram Vedha wrapped up shooting in June. It co-stars Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Satyadeep Misra, and Rohit Saraf, among others. Director duo Pushkar and Gayathri have also penned the script. The cinematography has been helmed by PS Vinod, who has previously worked on the Tamil version and movies like Super Deluxe and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among others. Parvez Shaikh (War, Bang Bang) supervised the stunts.