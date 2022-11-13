Entertainment

Everything we know about 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 13, 2022, 11:53 am 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will release on April 28, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar's first directorial in seven years, has finally locked its release date! The film, which was supposed to knock on the theaters on February 10, 2023, will now be released on April 28 instead. Reportedly, this has been done since there's still some pending work left to be wrapped up. Here's everything we know about the multi-starrer.

Though Johar has been quite active on the production front and has been bankrolling films back to back through his production giant Dharma Productions, he has been away from the director's chair since the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

Considering he has delivered several blockbusters in his career, this film, too, is expected to replicate that kind of phenomenal success.

Cast The film will bring back several veterans!

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's most enticing aspect is its cast, embellished with numerous A-listers. The multi-starrer will bring back Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who had earlier worked together in Gully Boy. Apart from them, the film also stars Dharma regular Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. However, Johar hasn't yet revealed the exact roles they will be playing in the film.

Theme Film will be love story, with family values at core

In an old interview, Johar mentioned that the film is "a love story at its heart with the soul of family values." Since we have seen this theme in Johar's old directorial projects like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., we can expect a similar kind of story here as well. Interestingly, this theme also defined Dharma's recently released JugJugg Jeeyo.

Delay Film will no longer be looking at box office clash

Reportedly, the reason behind the release delay is an important dance sequence, which couldn't be shot all these months due to Bhatt's pregnancy. Though it's not clear when Bhatt will return to work, it's expected that the song will be shot sometime next year. The delay has, however, cleared the way for Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Shehzada, which will release theatrically on February 10, 2023.

Ab intezaar khatam!🥳

We’re bringing some dhamakedaar family entertainment mixed with a whole lot of pyaar for you and your parivaar!#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing on 28th April, 2023 in cinemas near you!#RRKPK @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @AzmiShabana @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/uxvrhX2y93 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 12, 2022