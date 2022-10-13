Entertainment

'Drishyam 2' makers reveal Akshaye Khanna's look from upcoming thriller

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 13, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

'Drishyam 2' will release on November 18

Ahead of its theatrical release on November 18, the makers of Drishyam 2 have revealed actor Akshaye Khanna's look from the investigative thriller. While actors like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran will be reprising their roles, Khanna is a new addition to the cast ensemble. Directed by Ujda Chaman helmer Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav.

Context Why does this story matter?

Drishyam (2015) was an edge-of-the-seat thriller and was appreciated for its multilayered narrative, Ajay Devgn and Tabu's performances, and unpredictable twists.

It was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam (2013) starring Mohanlal.

Late director Nishikant Kamat helmed the first part.

Khanna's association with the movie also heightens expectations since he has showcased his acting chops in thrillers such as Race and Ittefaq.

Poster Khanna is shown playing an intense game of chess

Unveiling Khanna's look from the film, the makers wrote, "Dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai. #Drishyam2. Case reopens on 18th November, 2022." The poster features Khanna looking intense and serious while playing chess. It's a poignant imagery since Drishyam's plot is a game of wits and well-thought-out, timely moves. On Wednesday, the makers also revealed Tabu's look.

Details Khanna will be seen playing a 'sharp, tough, smart cop'

Per a report in Pinkvilla, "[The makers] have fleshed out a new character, who is not there in Drishyam. Apparently, he plays a cop who is a close associate of Tabu and assists her in the investigation." Reportedly, the Hulchul actor will be seen playing a "tough, smart, savvy, sharp cop who is on Devgn's tail and determined to pin the charge on him."

Dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai #Drishyam2

— Abhishek Pathak (@AbhishekPathakk) October 13, 2022

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 has been written by director-producer Jeetu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Runway 34). Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa) composed the music while the cinematography has been helmed by Sudhir K Chaudhary (Section 375). Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak have bankrolled the film. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 is one of the nine films that star Tabu and Devgn together.