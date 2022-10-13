Entertainment

'Beast,' 'Acharya': Must watch films of birthday girl Pooja Hegde

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 13, 2022, 12:35 pm 2 min read

On the birthday of Pooja Hegde, take a look at 5 of her must-watch movies

Popular actor Pooja Hegde turned 32 on Thursday and what day could be better than today to binge-watch her movies? In case you have been smitten with her dance moves and want to watch her acting performance, but don't know what to watch, we have got you covered. Go on and take a look at five must-watch movies of the star.

#1 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

It has been more than two years since the release of Hegde and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. But the song Butta Bomma from the film is still one of the most popular songs. Who can ever forget the iconic dance moves of Hegde and Arjun? With a unique story and engaging screenplay, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an unmissable movie. It's available on Netflix.

#2 'Beast'

Hegde shared the screenspace with Tamil superstar Vijay for the first time in Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film follows the story of a former military agent, who gets in a mall hijacked by terrorists. Hegde plays Vijay's romantic interest. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and VTV Ganeshan to name a few. OTT giant Netflix is streaming the movie.

#3 'Radhe Shyam'

Radhe Shyam was not a successful venture with big box office numbers. But the performance of Hegde in it as a doctor is a noteworthy one. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars pan Indian star Prabhas as the leading man. The Hindi version of the film is available on ZEE5, while Amazon Prime Video is streaming the film in other languages.

#4 'Acharya'

Telugu film Acharya led by Chiranjeevi has Hegde making an extended cameo appearance along with Ram Charan. She plays a smart and skillful music teacher, who falls in love with a comrade played by Charan. Though the film tanked at the box office, Hegde's graceful appearance will make the watch worthwhile. The film directed by Koratala Siva is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'Most Eligible Bachelor'

Most Eligible Bachelor directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar has Hegde playing one of the central characters opposite Akhil Akkineni. The romantic comedy-drama is about a couple, who explore each other's idea of married life. The movie is available on Netflix. Meanwhile, Hegde will be next seen in Cirkus. She also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Jana Gana Mana in her lineup.