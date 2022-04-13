Entertainment

'Beast' review: Enjoyable if you keep reasoning locked inside cupboard

'Beast' review: Enjoyable if you keep reasoning locked inside cupboard

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 13, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

'Beast,' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, hit theaters on April 13

Vijay's Beast released on Wednesday amid much fanfare. As a witness to all the pomp and show, I can tell how much anticipated this film was. But, once inside the theater and after watching the film in its entirety, I could conclude only one thing: this Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial is your typical masala film, and revolves around the leading man ONLY. Here's our review.

Story What is the film all about?

Veeraraghavan (Vijay), an ex-R&AW agent, quit his job after a traumatic incident. We learn it via his nicely-done backstory. So, he and his love interest Pooja Hegde's Preethi get stuck in a Chennai-based mall when hostage-takers barge in and keep the visitors captive. This forces our hero to jump into action and save the hostages. He employs tons of smart tactics to do so.

Positive Dilipkumar retains dark humor here, too

Though the film could have been a jingoistic offering, Dilipkumar steers clear of that path. The dark humor, which is the USP of the helmer, has worked out really well. Even during the most intense scenes like the one where Vijay takes over the ISIS terrorists are made light through sarcasm. Hegde's character, though a minor one, also makes us chuckle here and there.

Disappointment Distasteful body shaming jokes

For Beast, Dilipkumar has gone down several levels and not in a good way. His earlier directorial, Doctor, was lauded for not making the same old jokes about Yogi Babu. But in Beast, makers build a bank of those body shaming jokes. Another off-putting moment was when Vijay's psychiatrist takes him to a "north-Indian" wedding to see "super figures" (beautiful women). Truly disappointing!

Personal Film is a giant blackhole of illogical events

Moreover, the Tamil film is mired with glaring loopholes. Like, the terrorists use a signal jammer to cut the hostages' connection with the outside world. But, our hero carries out all his negotiations with the government in his cellphone! I mean, how's that even possible?

Verdict Watch it only in theaters

When it comes to performances, Vijay of course owns the show and handles guns and fighter jets like a pro. Others like 'VTV' Ganesan, Yogi Babu, Selvaraghavan, and Redin Kingsle give engaging acts, too. Also, the action sequences have been thoughtfully choreographed. Over all, Beast is fun entertainer and should be watched only in theaters. Verdict: I am going with 3.5 stars for Beast.