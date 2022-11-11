Entertainment

'Hera Pheri-3': Paresh Rawal confirms Kartik's casting, AK fans upset

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 11, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Reports suggest that Akshay Kumar opted out of the franchise

In an unexpected twist for Bollywood fans, actor Paresh Rawal confirmed on Friday that Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been brought on board to play one of the lead roles in the third installment of the hit Hera Pheri franchise. While some fans were left excited about the development, it did not go well with the fans of Akshay Kumar.

Also starring Suniel Shetty, the Hera Pheri franchise is one of the most loved among Bollywood fans. The Kumar-Rawal-Shetty trio won hearts and became one of the most loved actors in Hindi cinema after the franchise gained a cult-like following. The first installment of the franchise was released in 2000, while the second one came six years later, both of which were mega-hit ventures.

A fan asked Rawal if the news about Aaryan's participation was true, to which the actor confirmed that the report was true. To note, the third installment of Hera Pheri was earlier announced with Neeraj Vora returning as the director and John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan joining the team. However, due to unknown reasons, the film never took off.

It's not known if the old cast members will be present in the third installment. But fans have already been expressing their disappointment. A fan wrote, "We don't want any new actors, especially this PR Star. Our old crew is good enough." However, some are supporting the decision to bring Aaryan aboard. A fan wrote, "but it can be a multistarrer with Akki Kartik."

we don't want any new actors especially this PR Star. Our old crew is good enough — AK fan (@attitudesebanta) November 11, 2022

It is also being reported that Khiladi Kumar has decided to walk out of the third installment. Not just Hera Pheri, the actor apparently refused to join the next installments of Welcome and Awara Paagal Deewana, too. Per Pinkvilla, "Akshay Kumar was quite keen to revisit the iconic films. However, after several rounds of meetings, he has decided to take a step back."