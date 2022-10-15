Entertainment

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' coming on Eid 2023!

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is expected to release on Eid 2023 now

While Salman Khan's fans are still grappling with the news of Tiger 3's postponement, now, the actor has announced yet another delay. Khan's long-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which has already encountered several hindrances and speedbumps in the past, has also been postponed. The dramedy will no longer be releasing on December 30 and will arrive in theaters on Eid 2023 instead!

Khan's Tiger 3 was originally targeting the popular Eid 2023 slot.

However, it has now been pushed to Diwali 2023 to ensure an ample amount of gap between Pathaan and Tiger 3.

On the other hand, Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan has been overwhelmed by delays for a long time, and also encountered cast walkouts and multiple other creative disagreements amongst the makers.

The superstar confirmed the news after a long wait on Saturday evening. He wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 [and] Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus." It was also rumored that the film's teaser will release on October 23, however, that seems extremely unlikely now.

Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/u31vNelgZw — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

If true, this won't be the first time two Khan films will release on two festive occasions in the same year. On Eid 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released to immense appreciation and is regarded as one of Khan's career-best performances. Later, on Diwali 2015, he was seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was also a thunderous box office success.

The dramedy is anchored by an exciting ensemble. It'll mark Venkatesh Daggubati's Bollywood comeback after 25 years and Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill's Hindi film debut. Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, dancer-actor-presenter Raghav Juyal, and singer-actor Jassie Gill are also part of the cast. Telugu actor Ram Charan, Tajik singer and BB 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, and social media personality Just Sul will make special appearances.